Cameron finished second in Round 1 of the 2024 Super2 Series, his first full season in the competition, in a Kelly Racing Ford Mustang.

While he is driving in a Bathurst 1000 winner’s team, it is attitude which the 24-year-old has taken from the boss.

“I s’pose, what I sort of pick up from Todd these days is actually just keeping it simple,” he explained.

“He’s a quiet-spoken guy, but we just try to have fun.

“The main thing is to have fun, go well, but it’s more just keeping it simple, something I always like to do, but especially focusing on this year, focusing on the long-run in the series, not bombing it under anyone too early.”

Consistent with that mantra, Cameron scored race results of second and fourth in Round 1 of the season at Bathurst, which left him satisfied despite seeing 2023 series winner Kai Allen leave Mount Panorama with maximum points.

“I couldn’t get the Super2 budget together for a while and I raced a hell of a lot of other categories, so I’ve got good respect for what needs to be done and what needs to be done for a series,” he remarked.

“So all weekend all [I was] doing is not cruising but just playing it safe.

“Like, there’s no need to put the car in the fence or anything like that, so we’re just going around, getting points – top five is the goal – so we got a second and we got a fourth, so it’s happy days for us.”

While Cameron is, statistically at least, Allen’s biggest rival for the title at this early stage, he expects it will be a tough ask to run down the Eggleston Motorsport driver.

On whether the series victory is realistic, he replied, “Uh, if Kai would stop being so fast, maybe, but currently, he’s pretty friggin’ on it.

“But, you never know what can happen and I didn’t think we were going to be this good this early.

“It really is still such a new operation at Kelly’s, getting it all back running.

“We’ll do some more testing, think about what we’ve got, and find us some straight-line [speed].

“If we can get all that stuff, we’ll be closer by the end of the year.”

After a hiatus from Supercars competition, Kelly Racing has stepped up to a full-time, multi-car Super2 campaign this year, fielding Mustangs for both Cameron and Todd’s son Mason.

Cameron is also in action this weekend, driving a Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot 308 in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at Symmons Plains.