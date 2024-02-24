The second-generation racer crashed at Sulman Park in Practice 1 for Round 1 and his hopes of racing this weekend were in jeopardy.

The Kelly crew worked until 03:30 this morning and have now fixed the #22 Ford Mustang, although Mason himself left the track by 21:00 to ensure he had a good night's sleep.

Speedcafe understands that the team was assisted with parts and/or labour by other Super2 competitors.

“It was a fairly decent job to get the car back and straight,” said Mason Kelly.

“Everyone has put in a massive amount of hours last night, all the guys pushed really hard and I'm very lucky to have the car back.

“Everything should be good going into qualifying this morning. I'll just build up to it slowly as we're on the back foot slightly, but we're back on-track.

“We were back at the house probably by about 9pm because as a driver you don't want to be fried for the next morning. All the guys had to work super late and get up early again to get back here today, so they're probably a bit tired today.

“Everyone's done a really great job.”

Boost Mobile Qualifying was due to start at 09:25 local time/AEDT although the programme has been delayed somewhat due to an incident in an earlier session.

UPDATE: New session start time 09:50 local/AEDT