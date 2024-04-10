The reigning Supercars champion is behind the wheel of the #1 Erebus Camaro at Winton today to test ahead of his surprise return to the series at the ITM Taupo Super400.

It marks his first outing in a Supercar for the year after he walked away from the Erebus squad on the eve of the new season.

Talking through the test so far, he said there is an element of playing catch up, although not to an extent that has him worried about a lack of miles.

“It’s all about trying to find my feet again,” he said. “It’s just like riding a bike, you have a few wobbles and then you find your feet.

“I’m still a little bit behind then car so have a few small things to work on for the rest of the day. I’m quite happy with the day so far. We’ll see how it all ends up.

“I’ve got a little bit of catching up to do but I’m not too bothered. I’ve been working closely with [engineer] George [Commins] and we spent the last three days together.

“I’ve been out at Norwell a fair bit since the announcement and trying to play catch up. I’ve had a few tune ups from people around the joint that have been very pivotal in my career so far. But so far I’m pretty happy.”

Kostecki added that it is nice to finally be able to run the #1 and indicated that he expects to be near the front in Taupo next week.

“It’s great to see a lot of the boys in the team and to be able to run the number 1 and show all the hard work that they put in last year and see all their smiles on their faces has been cool,” he said.

“Anything is possible. We’ll focus on ourselves, how we did last year, and we’ll see how we end up. But I’m pretty confident we’ll be up towards the front.”