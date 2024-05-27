It was announced last month that the Erebus driver would compete at The Bend as part of an expanded three-car TFH Racing squad alongside Todd Hazelwood and Josh Thomas.

That would have marked a second appearance in Trans Am for the reigning Supercars champion who made a one-off start at Queensland Raceway in 2022.

However the return has now been delayed due to car issues.

“After testing the brand-new car at [Queensland Raceway] earlier in the month, some car faults found on the day could not be fixed” said TFH owner Brett Thomas.

“After further investigations and discussion, both Brodie and the TFH Racing team have agreed that the car itself is not ready and have decided to withdraw from this event and postpone Brodie's return to Trans Am.”

Trans Am will race as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries at The Bend along with Sports Sedans, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS, Monochrome GT4 Australia, Meguiar's Australian Production Cars and Supercheap Auto TCR Australia.

The event will utilise the West layout of the circuit.