As part of this partnership, Luminox will be the Official Timing Partner of Red Bull Ampol Racing, providing the team with high-performance timepieces designed to withstand the rigors of racing. Luminox watches are renowned for their durability, precision, and functionality, making them the perfect companion for the fast-paced world of motorsports.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Red Bull Ampol Racing,” said Phil Edwards, Managing Director of Duraflex Group Australia “Both Luminox and Red Bull Ampol Racing share a passion for excellence and a commitment to pushing the limits of performance. We look forward to supporting the team on and off the track.”

The partnership will see Luminox and Red Bull Ampol Racing collaborate on a range of initiatives, including co-branded products, exclusive events, and more. Fans can expect to see the iconic Luminox logo alongside the Red Bull Ampol Racing branding at races and events throughout the season.

“We are delighted to welcome Luminox to the Red Bull Ampol Racing family,” said Tom Wilson, Commercial Director of Red Bull Ampol Racing. “Their reputation for quality, presentation and innovation makes them the perfect partner for our team, I can't wait to see this come to life when we launch the Red Bull Ampol Racing Luminox range later this year.”