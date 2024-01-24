Now into his fourth year out of full-time IndyCar competition, the 36-year-old will again drive an additional Andretti entry as he attempts to make a 19th start in the race.

His #98 Honda will carry the backing of Mapei, which will also sponsor team-mate Kyle Kirkwood's full-time #27 entry for the entirety of the 2024 IndyCar Series.

“It's exciting for us to bring Mapei into the Andretti family and provide them with their first experience in racing and the NTT IndyCar Series,” said Andretti Global CEO and Chairman Michael Andretti.

“It's apparent that Mapei shares our passion for maximising performance and achievement, which will show through our partnership goals.

“The Indianapolis 500 is a marquee event, and we're honoured to welcome a new brand as the primary partner on the #98 at the ‘500.'”

Marco Andretti qualified on pole position for the 2020 Indy 500 and has finished the race in the top 10 on eight occasions, including a second place on debut in 2006.

While his car will make for four at The Brickyard for Andretti Global, which has slimmed down to three full-time entries this year, bumping is highly likely to take place again this May.

Kirkwood's entry plus those of his regular team-mates Colton Herta and Marcus Ericsson will be among 27 on the grid full-time in 2024, although Dale Coyne Racing's two drivers are yet to be announced.

There are another drivers four confirmed for the Indy 500, namely Marco Andretti, McLaren's Kyle Larson, Ed Carpenter Racing's Christian Rasmussen, and Meyer Shank Racing's Helio Castroneves.

On top of that, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing has stated its intent to run two cars again and Abel Motorsports is set to run at least one.

If those endeavours do indeed come to fruition, then the field reaches at least 34 cars for a starting grid of 33.

Marco Andretti, meanwhile, has also locked in a programme of 13 ARCA races and seven in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2024.