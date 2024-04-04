The Aussie has been nominated by Porsche for the rookie-only practice session during the Misano E-Prix next weekend.

It will mark his first appearance in one of the all-electric racers, and a rare outing in an open-wheeler for a driver that has raced tin tops since competing in the Australian Formula Ford Series more than a decade ago.

The FE outing follows a solid start to the season for Campbell, who helped Porsche Penske Motorsport and the 963 LMDh to victory at the Daytona 24 Hours.

He backed that up with an outright win at the Bathurst 12 Hour before a podium at the World Endurance Championship opener, the Qatar 1812km.

Porsche also announced that reigning DTM champion Thomas Preining and Formula 2 race winner Dennis Hauler will drive its FE cars at the rookie test in Berlin on May 13.