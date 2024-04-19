Malukas sustained ligament damage and a dislocated wrist in an off-season mountain biking incident but was expected to finally make his competitive McLaren debut in the second points-paying event of 2024.

That will not be the case, with Sauber Formula 1 reserve Pourchaire given the call-up after Callum Ilott filled the breach in Car #6 at St Petersburg and The Thermal Club exhibition event.

Who drives next week at Barber Motorsports Park remains unknown, with McLaren announcing, “As David's recovery timeline extends beyond the originally anticipated six weeks, the team will continue to evaluate his health with his medical care team.

“Confirmation on the driver for the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet for the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix will come in due course.”

Team Principal Gavin Ward said, “It's a shame that David's recovery is longer than we all originally anticipated.

“He's been working with our team trainer very closely with what rehab and strength exercises are possible at this point, and the team's been doing a great job in the meantime to work together through the changes they've had since his injury.

“Theo may be an unexpected driver in the IndyCar paddock this season, but we're excited to see what he can do on the track in Long Beach and are thankful for Sauber in working with us to make it happen.

“He has a strong resume, especially for his young age, and he's eager to work with us and put his driving to the test in the NTT IndyCar Series.”

The 2023 F2 champion himself said, “This is an amazing opportunity to drive with such a legendary team in a legendary motorsport series like the NTT IndyCar Series.

“I've watched IndyCar since I was a young kid, and the racing is incredible. I was thrilled to get the call from the team.

“I'm grateful that Zak [Brown], Gavin and Tony [Kanaan, Sporting Director] thought of me for this opportunity and for the team at Sauber to allow me to get on track at Long Beach.

“I am also sorry that it's as David continues to recover. It's not going to be an easy task, but I'm ready for it.”