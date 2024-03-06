Malukas was forced to undergo surgery in recent weeks after tearing ligaments and dislocating his left wrist in a mountain bike accident.

Ilott, who tested in his place at Homestead, has now been named as the driver of Car #6 in Event 1 of the 2024 IndyCar Series season.

He arrives in Florida off the back of racing in the World Endurance Championship at Qatar's Lusail circuit in recent days, having moved to Jota Sport after losing his IndyCar ride with Juncos Hollinger Racing at the end of the 2023 season.

“It's been a crazy schedule to make this all work, and I'm very grateful to finally be here and to make it happen,” said the Briton.

“The Homestead test was very positive, and then we got the ball rolling again at the shop this week to get last minute preparations in.

“It's going to be good, I think. I'm very impressed with the team and how they operate, and I'm excited to see what we can do.

“I had a good race last year at St Pete. and I'm coming off the back of a good race in Qatar in the World Endurance Championship, so the mindset is good.

“There's a lot to discover and a lot to learn.”

Ilott joins Pato O'Ward, for whom a multi-year contract extension was recently announced, and 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi in the McLaren team.

Team Principal Gavin Ward is still smarting from the 2023 St Petersburg race, when O'Ward lost the lead with three laps to go due to a momentary plenum fire in Car #5.

“It's been a long off-season, but we're finally here,” said Ward.

“I'm excited to get down to St Petersburg and compete with a really talented group that's worked hard all winter to improve many of our processes.

“I think we're in a really strong place and hopefully we can roll off the truck strong to, frankly, take care of some unfinished business here from last year.

“I couldn't imagine a better group to go racing with, and I'm looking forward to getting this season started the right way.”

Malukas' previously advised recovery timeline also puts him in doubt for the following event of the season at The Thermal Club, although that is a big-money exhibition race, with the field subsequently competing for points at Long Beach on April 19-21.

Practice 1 at St Petersburg starts on Friday afternoon at 14:45 ET/Saturday morning at 06:45 AEDT.

It will be run to a new split format, with a 20-minute ‘All Cars' segment to begin the session then each group – split by odd- and even-numbered pit boxes – receiving two 10-minute segments on an alternating basis.