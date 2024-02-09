Ecolab, a global leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions, will support McLaren on its sustainability mission and journey towards net zero emissions.

The multi-year partnership with Ecolab will support the development of a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) programme to accelerate McLaren's overall strategy of decarbonising its Formula 1 logistics and operations. The organisations will work together to incorporate SAF into the delivery of McLaren's net zero commitment of halving emissions by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2040.

Ecolab branding will feature on the team kit of McLaren Formula 1 Drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for the 2024 season.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Ecolab to the McLaren Racing family, and this is a partnership built on shared goals. The early adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel is a great step forward in our efforts to take positive climate action and this collaboration will enable us to explore credible options to reduce the emissions from our race logistics. It is also a signal to the aviation industry that there is demand for them to accelerate their decarbonisation plans and increase the supply of SAF.”

Christophe Beck, Chairman & CEO, Ecolab, said:

“Ecolab's 47,000 associates across more than 170 countries love being part of a high-performing team that delivers for customers. The partnership with McLaren will help us recognise our associates for their contributions to our commercial success, while creating new ways for us to work together on shared technology, innovation and sustainability goals.”