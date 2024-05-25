The Team Penske driver was only 20th-fastest in the two-hour Carb Day session, although how much can be read into that as a form guide for Sunday's 200-lapper is questionable.

McLaughlin, who said earlier this week that his #3 Chevrolet has barely changed even since April's Open Test, was certainly not fazed with the result.

The real take-out, though, is that he has tested just how hard he can enter pit lane, having identified in and out laps as “pretty critical” aspects of the race when he spoke on the Thursday Media Day.

“[My car is] Very similar to what we started with this week,” said the New Zealander after Carb Day practice.

“We haven't really played around too much mechanically with the car. It felt good out of the box, and just sort of building my confidence with it. We tried a few different downforce levels there just to get an idea.

“Looks like cooler temps for Sunday as well as Monday if that gets pushed back [due to a rain delay] – hopefully not – but, ultimately, you're just sort of going through the motions, attacking the pit speed line.

“I actually sped, which was a good thing to get that out of the way now. A few other things like just pit stop practice and whatnot. I was just ticking things off the list.

“Yeah, felt really good, but didn't put a big number up, but I think we're okay.”

McLaughlin made his comments while sat next to compatriot Scott Dixon, who set the pace on Carb Day for 2024 and won the Indy 500 in 2008.

The three-time Supercars champion was inspired by that feat, but is also aiming to emulate Penske legend and one of his mentors, Rick Mears, who drove the Pennzoil car to victory in 1984.

“[I am] Super excited,” he confirmed.

“When this guy [Dixon] won in '08, it made me love the Indy 500 a lot, as a Kiwi and a very proud one at that.

“I guess it has been a pretty whirlwind week. Being fastest here for qualifying, obviously it's the first box you want to tick, but ultimately you want to win on Sunday, but it's still been a really cool week, and I've really enjoyed. I've really tried to soak it in as much as I can, but at the end of the day the job is this weekend.

“But, just really proud to represent Pennzoil, and obviously it's 40 years since Rick won in this race car. It would mean a lot to the team and myself to do that, obviously. It would be a life-changing experience.

“But, ultimately, we need to go through all the process, all the execution to get to that point as 32 other amazing race car drivers out there are going to be chasing us down and working us very hard. Yeah, no doubt about that.

“Just keep my emotions in check, just enjoy the moment and see what happens.”

Race start is expected to occur on Sunday at 12:45 ET/Monday at 02:45 AEST, weather pending.