The Silver class duo ended up with a best time of 1:35.6736s in Practice 2 around the South Australian venue's West Circuit layout, 0.0890s ahead of Pro-Am class team-mates Shane Smollen/Lachlan Mineeff in a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 MR CS.

Three different manufacturers filled a top three rounded out by Steve Jakic/Ryder Quinn in the Black Diamond Building and Construction BMW M4 GT4 G82 at 0.2890s off the pace.

Zoe Woods took fourth in the TekworkX Motorsport Porsche, ahead of the Love Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT4 of Bailey Love/Sam Brabham, while Am Cup leader Vince Gucciardo grabbed sixth outright in the GB Racing Porsche.

Practice 1 pace-setters Mark Cotterell/Jarrod Hughes (Mark Cotterell Motorsport Ginetta G55) ended up seventh, from Jackson Rooney (Game Over Mercedes-AMG), Jacob Lawrence (Randall Racing BMW), and Rob Love/Antonio Astuti (Love Mercedes-AMG).

Monochrome GT4 Australia qualifying takes place tomorrow from 08:50 local time/09:20 AEST.