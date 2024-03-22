Racing out of Porsche Centre Melbourne Motorsport, Jones won the time-certain, 12-lap race by 6.2s over Earl Bamber Motorsport’s Dale Wood with Ryder Quinn for McElrea Racing third. In Pro Am, 2023 winner Adrian Flack (EBM) led throughout and placed 14th outright, in the midst of several Pro drivers.

The grid for the race was set of the second best times from Thursday’s qualifying session. Jones was on pole ahead of Wood, Scott Pye (PCMM), Quinn, Nick McBride (PCMM) and Garth Walden Motorsport’s Dylan O’Keeffe.

Off the start it was Wood who was best away. He was able to fend off Jones and lead into Turn 1, but before the lap was done, Jones was in front and drawing away. Quinn shadowed Wood throughout, and they were over 5s clear of the next group.

That quartet was headed by Pye over McBride, O’Keeffe and Marcus Flack. The latter was ninth at the end of the first lap, passed Glen Wood on Lap 2 and picked up another spot as Bayley Hall dropped from seventh to ninth and placed in front of Marco Giltrap.

Fabian Coulthard was next from Angelo Mouzouris, Flack, Lockie Bloxsom and Harrison Goodman. Again, Nash Morris started from the back as he had a crash in practice before he made his way up to 18th.

Next and second in Pro Am was Sam Shahin who was fourth in the class early before he was able to get by Rodney Jane on Lap 5 and then Matt Belford when he had a moment a couple laps later. Jane was third in the end, ahead of Dean Cook and Belford.

The only non-finisher was Pro David Russell who had radiator damage on the first lap.

The third and final race will again be late in the day on Saturday. Based on the combined results of Races 1 and 2, it is scheduled for 13 laps at 6:25pm AEDT.