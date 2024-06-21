Chaired by rallying legend Ed Ordynski, the working group surveyed officials both active and with licences that recently lapsed around the country for the report.

The outcome was a report detailing 37 recommendations across three different priority levels, all of which will be implemented by the governing body.

They include digitising processes, improved training, fostering inclusive environments and reducing administration burdens on volunteers.

“The Officials' Working Group has done a stellar job in identifying what is required to improve all levels of officiating,” said Motorsport Australia president Andrew Fraser.

“Meeting so many of our volunteer officials at events around the country has also reaffirmed my belief that we have the best officials in the world, so now the work must continue to allow us to maintain that strong reputation.

“The [Motorsport Australia] board unanimously supported the implementation of all 37 recommendations presented to us and look forward to seeing these important initiatives delivered by our hard-working staff together with the officials themselves.”

According to Motorsport Australia CEO Sunil Vohra, work on implementing the recommendations is already underway.

“Since receiving this report from the Officials' Working Group, we have begun work on a detailed project plan that outlines the timing and resources required to deliver these recommendations,” he said.

“In 2024, we are already seeing an increase in the number of licensed officials which is something we cannot take for granted. Sports across Australia are seeing a decline in the number of volunteers, so for us to make sure that we see more officials in the sport we must continue to innovate.

“Our officials are our greatest asset and we know we need to provide all the support possible to make sure we retain and grow our highly regarded officials base across the country.”

FULL LIST OF RECOMMENDATIONS

Documentation, policies, and procedures related to officiating in motorsport events. (Immediate Priority)

1. Enhance Website Accessibility

2. Develop Clear Job Descriptions and Training Materials

3. Upgrade Digital Infrastructure

4. Provide Comprehensive Training Resources

5. Establish Centralised Documentation

Technological infrastructure and tools available to support officials in their roles. (Immediate Priority)

6. Integration and Improvement of IT Assets:

7. Digitisation of Event Procedures:

8. Enhanced Reporting and Analytics:

9. Improving Communication at Events:

10. Utilisation of Mobile Apps for Event Resources:

11. Comprehensive Licencing and Reporting Systems:

Fostering a safe, welcoming, respectful and inclusive culture. (Immediate Priority)

12. A safe and inclusive workplace.

Current training programmes, content, delivery methods and effectiveness. (Medium-term Priority)

13. Comprehensive Training Needs Assessment:

14. Develop Formalised Coaching and Mentoring Program:

15. Improve Online Training Modules

16. Modernise Learning Management System (LMS)

17. Implement Structured Training and Development Pathways:

Organisational structure and management practices related to officiating in Motorsport Australia. (Medium-term Priority)

18. Expansion of Administrative Structure

19. Assessment of Officials Panels

20. Well-Resourced Administration

21. Streamlining the Program

Strategies and resources allocated to recruit and retain officials including the effectiveness of current initiatives and improvements to attract and retain a diverse pool of talented and motivated officials. (Medium-term Priority)

22. Collaboration with Clubs:

23. Enhanced Experience and Incentives:

24. Create Pathways for New Officials:

25. Streamlined Recruitment Process:

26. Proactive Strategy Development:

27. Promotion and Engagement:

28. Focus on Top-Level Attention:

29. Two-Way Relationship with Volunteers:

Officiating incidents, performance evaluations, and feedback from participants – including Stewards Panels. (Long-term Priority)

30. Standardise Assessment and Feedback Processes

31. Overhaul Incident Reporting System

32. Improve Review and Feedback Mechanisms

33. Integrate Feedback into Development and Training Modules

Benchmark motorsport officiating against best practices in other sports and relevant international standards. (Long-term Priority)

34. Refresher Courses/Workshops

35. Maintenance Conditions

36. Simple Licence Structure

37. Online Educational Institution/Hub