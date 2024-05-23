Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill



Stenhouse Jr was involved in a well-publicised fight with Kyle Busch at North Wilksboro Raceway on Sunday, the altercation also involving Ricky Stenhouse Sr.

The fight was prompted by an incident very early in the race when Stenhouse Jr looked to squeeze Busch against the wall, to which Busch looked to respond by sending Stenhouse Jr into the wall.

As well as the US$75,000 fine for Stenhouse Jr, there was an eight-race ban for JTG Daugherty Racing mechanic Clint Myrick and a four-race ban for tuner Keith Matthews.

Stenhouse Sr, meanwhile, was suspended indefinitely for violations of the NASCAR Member Code of Conduct (Sections 4.4.D in the NASCAR Rule Book).

“I think it's fair to say that when you have crew members and family members that put their hands on our drivers, we're going to react,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“There's not a lot of detail I'm going to get into due to the fact that these are appealable penalties, and I want to make sure that we're fair to that process.

“With that being said, and we've been consistent about this, when crew members and family members get involved, we are going to react. That's exactly what we did.”