The Kiwi took to the social media to announce that the race suit and boots he wore on his winning Cup Series debut last year are now on display in the Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The shock Chicago win made history in a number of ways, starting with the fact it was the first street race for the series.

In victory, van Gisbergen became the first debut winner at Cup Series level in six decades.

The win paved the way for van Gisbergen to make a full-time move from Supercars to the States this year with a programme that involved various tiers of the NASCAR system.

He has made an impressive start to his new career including a third in Atlanta and sixth in Phoenix in the Xfinity Series.

He also finished second on the road in the Circuit of the Americas Xfinity race, only to be relegated back in the field with a 30-second track limits penalty.