After co-driving with him in the last two enduro campaigns, Evans has taken over the Brad Jones Racing/SCT entry from Jack Smith.

The white and red Chevrolet Camaro, which retains last year's stripes but now has more SCT red down the skirts, will now sport #12, after Matt Stone Racing requested to use #4.

Evans, while highly experienced in Porsche machinery including a Carrera Cup Australia title-winning season, is about to embark on his rookie year in the Supercars Championship.

Andrew Jones, a Super2 Series winner himself and how Head of Motorsport Programs at SCT Logistics, is bullish about its latest recruit.

“Jaxon coming in as the primary driver of the SCT Logistics Camaro is a big change for us and affirms the key objectives that we have for this program,” said Jones.

“While Jaxon will carry the status of being a ‘rookie', the experience that we all have working together as a team over the past two years across the endurance events will absolutely assist in ensuring that we hit our performance targets.

“When you couple that with his extensive global success, we have no doubt 2024 will be strong for SCT Motorsport.

“Our long-time partnership group of Liberty Fuels, Wash It – Mobile Truck Washing, Huski Construction Equipment, Gemco Rail and Southern States Group all continue to be a part of our team's journey and we look forward to building on those relationships.”

Evans and the rest of the Brad Jones Racing squad – Andre Heimgartner, Bryce Fullwood, and Macauley Jones – will test at Winton tomorrow.

Evans said, “Really excited to be representing SCT Logistics, in the striking white and red Camaro for 2024.

“Getting itchy feet waiting to finally kick the year off at our pre-season test. Bathurst is a pretty wild place to have your solo debut – in saying that, it's the last circuit I drove a Supercar.

“As a Supercars ‘rookie' there's a lot of unknowns at present – but, collectively we have clear intentions of what we want to achieve.

“I'm confident in the team and the driving force behind this opportunity.”