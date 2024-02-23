The premier classes of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship crowned two first time pole position sitters after qualifying today with Sydney's Reece Cohen heading the KZ2 gearbox category and New Zealander, Maxim Kirwan taking pole in the main junior class – KA2 – while three South Aussies start at the pointy end in other classes.

Among a sea of Australian KZ2 Champions, Top Gun CRG's Cohen left it to the latter stages of qualifying to set the quick time over Henry Johnstone by 0.087 of a second.

Other Champions in the field include former Dunlop Super2 Supercars racer and double Australian KZ2 Champion, Josh Fife in fifth. Last year's Champion Sam Dicker from Western Australia was sixth and multiple Australian KZ2 Champion, Troy Loeskow was languishing after an ill-handling BirelART rendered him unable to qualify higher than 16th.

Kirwan – who stepped up after stunning in the Cadet 12 class over the last two seasons – claimed his first SP Tools Championship pole driving under the tutelage of 18-time Australian Champion, David Sera's Kart Class.

The big story in the main junior category though was the performance of local female racer, Oceane Colangelo – who was second quickest – and Queenslander, Charlotte Page – who took her Empire Kartsport machine to third.

One of the Championship favourites – Ky Burke – who will represent Australia in the FIA Karting Academy in Europe this year – has been forced to start his heats from rear of grid – after being unable to get his Vortex DVS-J motor underway before the cut-off line, thus being disqualified from the session.

As for South Australian success, Joshua Elliston set the pace in the hotly contested KA3 Senior category; Noah Enright was a surprise quickest time setter in the KA3 Junior class – with Gold Coast-based South Australia-raised Jack Szweczuk third; and South Australian's occupied surprising top two fastest positions in the TaG 125 category – which has exploded in 2024 with new competitors and defending Australian Champion, Harrison Hoey – Ben Holliday grabbing top spot and Jacob Chandler second.

Other qualifying successes went the way of Brad Jenner in X30 – his first hitout nationally for Nick Percat's JND Racing outfit, Victorian – Archie Bristow in Cadet 12 and Oliver Armitt in Cadet 9.

Heat racing begins at 8am Australian Central Time (8:30am AEDT) with live coverage being shown throughout Saturday and Sunday of each race on http://watchmysportlive.tv and through www.karting.net.au.

Full results from practice and qualifying, along with live timing through the weekend is available here.