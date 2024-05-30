The Sydney Motorsport Park event will be known commercially as the ‘Panasonic Air Conditioning Sydney SuperNight', taking on the branding of the category's Official Air Conditioning Partner.

It follows a restructure of Goodyear Dunlop Tyres Australia which has resulted in the closure of the Beaurepaires chain of tyre retailers, the former sponsor of the ‘Eastern Creek' stop on the calendar.

Supercars General Manager – Commercial, Jamie Black, said in announcing the new naming rights, “It is always exciting to partner our championship with a universally known and respected brand. Panasonic Air Conditioning has been a fantastic supporter of Supercars, and we are delighted to extend our partnership to the Sydney SuperNight.

“This event is a highlight of our calendar, and having Panasonic on board as the naming rights sponsor underscores the significance of this race weekend.”

Joe De Bella – Group Manager – Marketing & Engineering of Panasonic Australia added, “We are honoured to be the naming rights sponsor for the Panasonic Air Conditioning Sydney SuperNight.

“This event is one of the best on the Supercars' calendar and we can't wait to collaborate to bring together another memorable SuperNight in Sydney in July.”

Beaurepaires last year held naming rights for two events on the calendar, the other being that of Albert Park, which this year reverted to the ‘MSS Security Melbourne SuperSprint' moniker.

Selected Beaurepaires outlets were converted to Goodyear Autocare with others set to close altogether.

Dunlop has been the control tyre of Supercars since 2002, with its current deal running to the end of this year.

The 2024 Sydney SuperNight takes place on July 19-21 and features a pair of 200km races, one on Saturday night and the other ending in twilight on Sunday.