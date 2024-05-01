Newey will depart Red Bull Racing in the first quarter of 2025 as he brings down the curtain on what will be a 19-year stint in Milton Keynes.

In that time, he has been instrumental in transforming the underperforming former Jaguar operation into a world championship-winning behemoth under Red Bull ownership.

Since 2010, the team has amassed 13 world championships – seven drivers' crowns with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen and six constructors' titles – and 117 race wins (118 if one counts the 2008 Italian Grand Prix, won by the Newey-designed Toro Rosso).

Last year's RB19 was the most dominant car in Formula 1 history, winning 21 of 22 races. Such has been his recent success that Newey's cars have been beaten just six times in the last 50 races and only once in the last 28 grands prix.

“All of our greatest moments from the past 20 years have come with Adrian's hand on the technical tiller,” noted Horner.

“His vision and brilliance have helped us to 13 titles in 20 seasons.

“His exceptional ability to conceptualise beyond F1 and bring wider inspiration to bear on the design of grand prix cars, his remarkable talent for embracing change and finding the most rewarding areas of the rules to focus on, and his relentless will to win have helped Red Bull Racing to become a greater force than I think even the late Dietrich Mateschitz might have imagined.

“More than that, the past 19 years with Adrian have been enormous fun.”

Newey was already a highly credentialled designer when he joined Red Bull Racing in 2006.

With the help of a useful Mercedes engine, he returned McLaren to its world championship-winning glory with Mika Hakkinen in 1998 and 1999.

Before that, he had success at Williams, where he was instrumental in designing the FW14B Nigel Mansell used to dominate the 1992 season.

Alain Prost, Damon Hill, and Jacques Villeneuve also benefitted from Newey's work in their world championship successes for the Grove squad.

“For me, when Adrian joined Red Bull, he was already a superstar designer,” Horner noted.

“Two decades and 13 championships later he leaves as a true legend.

“He is also my friend and someone I will be eternally grateful to for everything he brought to our partnership.

“The legacy he leaves behind will echo through the halls of Milton Keynes and RB17 track car will be a fitting testament and legacy to his time with us.”

Linked with a move to Ferrari, though Mercedes and Aston Martin have also expressed interest, Newey will be able to start work for a new employer in the first quarter of 2025.

If he chooses to continue in Formula 1, that would allow him time to significantly impact the design of his new team's 2026 car.

New aerodynamic and power unit regulations will be introduced and offer an all-new challenge for designers and engineers.

Aerodynamics are expected to play an even more critical role as increased electrification of the power unit will place an emphasis on low-drag designs. Moveable aerodynamic devices will also be introduced.

The finer details of the 2026 regulations are still being ironed out, with teams prohibited from beginning work until the start of next year anyway, mitigating the impact of his time away from the F1 coalface.

Until his departure, the 65-year-old will focus on completing work on the Red Bull RB17 track car.