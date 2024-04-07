The unseasonable weather effect that hit Sydney and surrounding regions on Friday night has created havoc for two key metropolitan kart tracks, forcing emergency actions from the custodians of the clubs and volunteers that ensure they continue racing.

On the eve of its latest club event, Newcastle Kart Club saw its gravel traps become so waterlogged, it washed the contents right out across the circuit. It forced the club, along with the assistance of race teams setting up for today’s event and members to return the track to racing conditions, which they were able to do.

Greater Sydney Kart Club – formerly known as North Shore Kart Club – located at Windsor (the only track located in Sydney that is affiliated with Karting Australia) also sustained significant damage as a result of the rain squalls. It is estimated the rare weather event delivered 2.5 times a typical April monthly rain fall in the space of 24 hours.

Newcastle’s kart track is located just 15 minutes from McDonald Jones Stadium, where the NRL was conducted in atrocious conditions on Friday night (see below).

Although Greater Sydney’s racing surface – aside from standing water – was unaffected, it was thousands of dollars worth of electrical club equipment and infrastructure that was in danger of waterlogging, leading the club to call for members to assist in its emergency recovery.

It comes amid a number of other motorsports affected by the rain events. Speedcafe.com understands a water ski race due to be held on the Hawkesbury on Saturday was affected, with safety turning buoys coming adrift and getting caught in currents, charging them out of control down the river.

Greater Sydney’s Windsor track (also more commonly known as Indy 800) had recently re-opened after improvements totalling $500,000 in a New South Wales Government grant took place.

Karting Australia NSW has boasted significant growth in membership numbers over the past 12 months, with many regional clubs – particularly those through the mid-north to north coast of New South Wales abandoning the KNSW outfit and re-aligning themselves with Karting Australia.

As a result, Coffs Harbour has been able to expand its circuit and improve facilities ahead of hosting its first ever SP Tools Australian Kart Championship event in July and Port Macquarie Kart Club this September will host the KANSW State Titles, expected to bring over 1200 people directly or indirectly involved with the anticipated 200-plus entry base to the coastal region.

‘Rain Bomb’ hits Newcastle – Kalyn Ponga swims to NRL try:

