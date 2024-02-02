In joining the 2023 title winning team, Oliphant will race a Hyundai i30N TCR. It will be his second season after he became the became the first International to compete fulltime in the Australian series.

“I'm very excited to be back in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series for 2024 and joining the reigning champions in HMO Customer Racing. They are a team that knows how to win and the Hyundai i30 N has proven its pace over the last few years,” Oliphant said.

“I gained lots of experience and made big steps forward in my debut season and I feel HMO will provide a great environment for me to progress further. I've already tested the car and I feel right at home, so I'm confident we can push for some strong results from the opening round.”

Oliphant won the 2015 Ginetta GT4 Supercup title, is a two-time British Touring Car Championship race winner, has Porsche Carrera Cup Great Britain podium finishes was competitive in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East.

He moved from the United Kingdom to Australia in early 2022, didn't race for the rest of the year before he took on TCR Australia with Ashley Seward Motorsport. He contested six rounds, mostly in the team's Lynk & Co, but recorded his best result of a win at Winton Raceway in an older Alfa Romeo Giulietta.

Oliphant will join reigning title holder Josh Buchan in the team that is the most successful squad in the series. HMO has two drivers' and three teams' overall victories. The team has chalked up more than 20 race wins and 50 podium finishes across the four years.

“As the defending teams' champions in the TCR Australia Championship, it is critical that HMO Customer Racing has race-winning drivers in race-winning cars, and we believe we have all the right ingredients to defend our title in 2024,” added HMO team owner Barry Morcom.

“Tom had a stellar debut last year with some outstanding results and I am confident that with Josh Buchan and Tom in our cars this year, we have one of the most exciting and talented driver line-ups on the grid.”