Macedo rode his luck as others crashed around him to break Jock Goodyer’s three-race stranglehold on this year’s Speed Week series.

It was also a drastic change of form for the USA racer, who just two nights ago failed to qualify for the final in Mount Gambier.

“I’ve won a lot of races this year but tonight is right up there with any of the Outlaw wins we’ve had,” Macedo said after the race.

“We changed basically everything on the car after Thursday night, so full credit to [team owner Sean Dyson and my crew for working wonders.

“This win means so much – I’m thrilled.”

In front of a heaving crowd, Macedo beat home reigning Grand Annual Classic champion Brock Hallett and fellow American Aaron Reutzel – who controversially clashed with fan favourite James McFadden, ending the Australian’s race whilst running second.

After three straight wins at Murray Bridge and Mount Gambier since Christmas, Goodyer finished fourth but still holds a commanding lead and is on the verge of back-to-back Speed Week crowns.

The hard luck story of the night belonged to Marcus Dumesny.

The Sydney son of a gun had a commanding lead at the half way point of the 35-lap final, only to make contact lapping a back marker sending him into a wild wreck.

Thankfully he emerged unscathed, but made a beeline to remonstrate with Bobby Daly after the incident.

The series has a night off for NYE before its traditional Grand Final on New Year’s Day at Warrnambool’s Premier Speedway.