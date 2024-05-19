As Skoda Fabia R5s finished first and second, they won the opening day by 23.4s over Eddie Maguire and Zak Brakey. Third were Lewis Bates and Anthony McLoughlin (Toyota GR Yaris AP4) less than 1min off the leaders, but later penalised.

Pedder and Macneall won the first stage as they took advantage of championship leaders Harry Bates and Coral Taylor who broke the front suspension on their Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 when they hit a hole and lost over 2mins. They also copped a 1:30 penalty for being late to the Stage 2 checkpoint.

They responded by wins in the next four stages and finished the day fifth (which became fourth) behind Alex Rullo and Steve Glenney (Hyundai i20). The latter pair also took out the WA Rally Championship honours ahead of sixth placed outright Dylan King and Abbey Hayes.

Maguire and Brakey did their best to reduce the gap on the leaders, but a strong performance from Pedder and Macneall on the last two stages, which include the final of the day, helped them secure the Heat 1 win.

Steve Maguire and Ben Searcy (Skoda Fabia Evo) were elevated to sixth ahead of Bates/McLoughlin who were penalised 2mins for an incorrect tyre place in the car as a spare.

Brothers Jamie and Bradley Luff (GR Yaris) were eighth ahead of Peter Rullo and James Marquet (Hyundai) and Craig Rando and Scott Beckwith (Subaru GD STi). The latter pair were first in the ARC Production Cup ahead of class rivals Molly Taylor and Andy Sarandis (Subaru Impreza WRX STi).

Glenn Alcorn and Jonathan Charlesson (Toyota AE86) won the Trenching Systems Australia 2WD Classic Cup by more than 2min, while Dave and Kelly Thomas (Subaru BRZ) secured the ARC 2WD Cup win.

On Sunday there will be 76kms of competition over five stages, which includes the Galvaniize Insurance Power Stage.