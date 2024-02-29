Penrite Oil announced today it would partner with the Repco Supercars Championship as the official Oil and lubricants Partner of the return of racing in New Zealand which will run at Taupō International Motorsport Park from April 19-21.

The announcement for the New Zealand event is an extension of Penrite's current partnership within the Repco Supercars series as the Sandown 500 event naming rights partner and Bathurst 1000 Official Oil and lubricants partner. Fans will see a strong presence of Penrite branding on ground in Taupō with track signage and event activations.

Penrite Oil is also the major sponsor of the only all-kiwi driving line up in this year's field; The Penrite Racing Ford Mustang duo of 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000 winner Richie Stanaway and 2023 Adelaide 500 winner Matt Payne.

Supercars General Manager – Commercial, Jamie Black said: “Penrite Oil has been a Supercars partner since 2017 and we're thrilled that partnership is extending to our return to New Zealand in 2024.

“Penrite Oil are leaders in branding, execution and promotions for the sport and its drivers which is why we're excited to collaborate with them on this new initiative in 2024.”

Penrite Oil CEO Toby Dymond said: “The Taupō Super400 is the biggest motor racing event in New Zealand this year and to be partnering with Supercars to be the official Oil Partner and lubricants partner is something we are very proud of. The event will allow us to strengthen our relationship with our New Zealand customers and showcase the Penrite Oil brand to audiences around the world, which is exciting for our organisation, Supercars and the fans.

“Having the only all-kiwi team, Penrite Racing drivers Richie Stanaway and Matt Payne, we can't wait to see fans cheering and wearing the colours of our famous family-owned and operated brand when racing begins in Taupō in just over 50 days' time.”

The ITM Taupō Super400 will see Supercars, and various support categories including Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, NZ Central Muscle Cars, Toyota GAZOO Racing 86 Series NZ and Formula Ford NZ racing on the 3.32km International Circuit configuration of the venue over all three days of the event.

Drivers will once again be competing for the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy, named after the late Kiwi Supercars Hall of Fame inductee who contested 113 rounds and 284 races in his decorated career.

Supercars has secured the Taupō round in collaboration with the New Zealand Government and Taupō District Council for at least the next three years. The ITM Taupō Super400 19-21, 2024 at Taupō International Motorsport Park. Tickets are available through Supercars.com and Ticketek.