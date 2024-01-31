The announcement follows Speedcafe's revelation that Supercars, which promotes the event, will adopt a fully electric Porsche as its own championship's Safety Car this year.

At the Bathurst 12 Hour, an XM will be leading the field when yellow flags are unfurled around the Mount Panorama circuit, as well as filling the roles of Course Car and Medical Car.

BMW Ms will serve as the official vehicles this year and the next in a deal representing an expansion of the German marque's commitment to the race, which includes Team WRT fielding a pair of M4 GT3s on its behalf, and signage at Forrest's Elbow.

The XM, which launched in 2023, is the first BMW M car with an electrified drive system and the first standalone model developed by the Bavarian brand's high-performance division since the M1 supercar of 1978.

Its plug-in hybrid drive system combines brings together a newly developed 4.4-litre M TwinPower V8 engine and electric motor to deliver 480kW and 800Nm.

The vehicle shares a driveline concept with the BMW M Hybrid V8 which will race in this year's FIA World Endurance Championship.

“Our involvement with the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour as the official Safety Car partner complements the return of BMW M WRT race team to Mount Panorama, underlining BMW's commitment to motorsport, high performance cars and the global significance of the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour,” said Alex McLean, General Manager of Marketing for BMW Australia.

“The new BMW XM is a key component of our new partnership and we look forward to featuring it in the 2024 edition of the event. As well as performing its important on-track duties, it will also act as a luxury transfer vehicle, transporting guests from the base of Mount Panorama to the summit and enabling them to enjoy multiple perspectives of the action.”

Event Director Shane Rudzis added, “BMW created a massive impact last year with the addition of BMW M Team WRT to the event and we are excited to announce a longer-term relationship with the brand commencing this year.

“BMW has an incredible history at Mount Panorama dating back four decades and is one of the most successful brands in the history of the 12 Hour.

“Its involvement on and off track will go to another level this year and we are excited to work with one of the most renowned high performance automotive brands in the world in such a capacity.”

Privately entered BMWs won the Bathurst 12 Hour during its production car era in 2007 and 2010, with BMW Team Schnitzer taking out the Allan Simonsen Pole Award in 2018.

This year, seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi will again drive the #46 BMW Team WRT entry, with Maxime Martin and one of the marque's new factory drivers, Raffaele Marciello.

The sister car, which finished fourth outright at Mount Panorama last year, will steered once more by Sheldon van der Linde, 2018 race winner Dries Vanthoor, and Charles Weerts.

The 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour takes place from February 16-18.