The Tyrepower Racing Camaro was one of the star attractions of the inaugural Canberra Festival of Speed, having arrived in the Nation's Capital straight from the Bathurst 500.

It represented the first time that a contemporary Supercar had been unleashed in the city since the short-lived Canberra 400, which ran from 2000 to 2002.

Earlier, the week began with a visit to Melba Copland College with Higgins Property Group to talk to the students in the F1 Schools Program and the Potentia Racing team.

Wednesday and Thursday were spent at Canberra Airport, with a barbecue with staff and then a day of filming.

Hill was then part of a drive around the National Arboretum to help launch the Canberra Festival of Speed, before a function at the headquarters of partner Supaglass Industries on Friday, and a signing session with the Supercar at Majura Park Shopping Centre on the Saturday.

“Huge media tour this week for us in the #4 Tyrepower Racing Chevrolet Camaro,” he said.

“We came straight from Bathurst — the car was a little bit battered and bruised after Sunday but the guys polished it up.

“It was an awesome week, we were able to do some cool activations with Canberra Airport, Supaglass Industries, Canberra Festival of Speed, and more.

“It's just been fantastic to be able to catch up with so many of our local sponsors and fans.

“Not often we get an actual Supercar here, so hopefully we'll get the opportunity to do it again in the future.

“I think some people this week may not have actually seen a Gen3 Supercar in the flesh before, so to give them that opportunity is really cool.

“To see the smiles on so many little and big kids' faces has been great.

“I'm glad we were able to put this Canberra tour together. I have to thank Matt Stone Racing and all the team partners for bringing it together.”

Car #4 has now been sent back to Yatala to be prepared for the Melbourne SuperSprint, which starts on March 21.

