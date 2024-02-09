Formerly known as AlphaTauri, and before that Toro Rosso, the eye-catching blue design is reminiscent of the popular colouring used in the latter Toro Rosso seasons.

There are also similarities, most notably from the side, to the design Williams carried through the mid-1990s.

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda remain with the team for the coming season, both holding a single-year contract for the Faenza squad.

In 2023, AlphaTauri (as it was then known) demonstrated strong progress in the latter rounds.

With deepening technical links to Red Bull Racing and a more experienced driver lineup, RB heads into 2024 with the potential to compete for more than eighth in the constructors' championship.