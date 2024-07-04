Take a look behind the scenes at the pre-event activities as the Repco Supercars Championship gears up for this weekend's nti Townsville 500.\r\n\r\nPhotos: InSyde Media\r\n\r\n[gallery link="file" ids="901185,901186,901187,901188,901190,901191,901192,901193,901194,901195,901196,901197,901198,901199,901200,901201,901202,901203,901204,901205,901206,901207,901208,901209,901210,901211,901212,901213,901214,901215,901216,901217,901218,901219,901220,901221,901222,901223,901224,901225,901226,901227,901228,901229,901230" orderby="rand"]