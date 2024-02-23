Speedcafe understands that two rear upright were stolen from the AIM garage as the cars were on track for the opening practice session this morning.

Police have since become involved in the investigation.

Lead AIM driver Zane Morse is set to miss the upcoming second practice session and could be out for the weekend thanks to the missing components.

“While we were out for the first practice, someone's come into our pit in a grey or black hoodie and has stolen a set of rear uprights that were ready to go into Zane's car,” said AIM team boss Andre Morse.

“Therefore we won't be doing this session and we don't know if we'll be doing the weekend at this point in time.

“So, we need the parts, we're offering a reward.

“We've been up and down the back of the pits, speaking to everyone in the campsite, everyone's keeping an eye out, but without those rear uprights, we don't know if we'll make the grid tomorrow.

“The security guards apparently saw them walking off with a black box with a red lid, which actually had the uprights in it.”

AIM Motorsport, led by high-profile engineering recruit Adam De Borre, is fielding cars for Morse and Jett Johnson this weekend.

Speedcafe urges anybody with information to contact police on 131444.