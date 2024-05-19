Team Penske swept the top three in Day 1 Qualifications at The Brickyard and Power's 233.758mph (376.197km/h) four-lap average was significantly quicker than his team-mates, Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden.

The McLaren IndyCar Team did not bother sending Rossi out during the opening runs but, once they were done, Car #7 was dispatched and the 2016 Indy 500 winner duly completed a 233.069mph (375.088km/h) run which stood up for fourth position.

Power has stated repeatedly in recent weeks that he expects at least one Penske car on the front row come next Sunday and has looked like being vindicated since the opening days of practice.

“I think Rossi is the one that could break up an all-Penske front row, but I think one of us will get the pole, I hope,” said the 2018 Indy 500 winner after Day 1 Qualifications.

“We put a lot of work in. All the cars are about the same speed, and it'll be about the run.”

All four of Power's laps were faster than any which McLaughlin set in Day 1 Qualifications, and the Penske trio put their cue in the rack once they had their times on the board.

McLaren went with a different strategy with Rossi and Pato O'Ward from the off, but then also kept running into the afternoon, in a simulation for the time of day when pole position goes on the line tomorrow.

“It was a good, smooth run,” said Power.

“Obviously got an early draw, which helps.

“Would like to have run in the heat, but Roger didn't want us to go out. We'll do the practice tomorrow.”

The Queenslander is the most prolific qualifier in IndyCar history, with 70 career pole positions.

Ironically, none of those have come at the series' biggest race of all.

“I don't think it really matters where you start,” he said.

“I think you win this race from anywhere. It would just be a nice box to tick.

“I haven't had many shots at getting a pole here, so to be in the game is really nice. We'll see tomorrow.

“I'll do everything I can.”

Practice 7 starts on Sunday at 12:00 ET/02:00 AEST, followed by Pole Day Qualifications at 15:05 ET/Sunday 05:05 AEST.