In her second season with Volante Rosso Motorsport in the Radical series with codriver Greg Kenny, Price will allow young girls from the Girls on Track program to access the inner sanctum of the team at each of the five rounds.

This year the series will race at Phillip Island, carco.com.au Raceway (Wanneroo), The Bend, Sydney Motorsport Park and Mt Panorama.

The Girls on Track members that are selected by Price, will have the chance to take over her social media to create behind the scenes content. They will support Price and bring further coverage to the Girls on Track program, while also gain real world advice.

“For girls with a desire to get into the media or marketing side of motorsport, it can be tough to build affiliations with a team to then gain hands-on experience, which is why I’m doing this,” Price added.

“By registering for the Girls on Track program they’ve shown interest in the sport, so I’m providing an opportunity to gain a working insight to a team.

“I can welcome girls at each location and give them direct access to my experience and what goes into a race weekend. At the same time – it gives me the opportunity to give back to a sport that has given me so much joy over the years.”

Throughout the Radical Cup Australia series during 2024, she’ll provide her advocacy through raising money for Breast Cancer Network Australia.

Her Radical and the Volante Rosso Motorsport pit area will carry a QR code where fans can donate towards Breast Cancer Network Australia’s PLAY4BCNA Pink Sports Day where Price is an ambassador.