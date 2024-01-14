The Red Bull KTM rider is exactly 27 minutes off the pace at fifth position in the general classification with six stages down and six to go.

It is certainly a subpar performance for a two-time Dakar champion, who admitted his first week had been “pretty average,” but the wild swings in fortunes so far give him hope.

“As we've seen already at this year's event, the gaps on each stage can be huge and it only takes a small mistake to lose a big chunk of time,” noted Price, who finished in the top three in each of the two most recent stages.

“For me right now, I'm feeling good. I got through the first week relatively unscathed, and the bike has been 100 percent, too.

“My plan for this second week is to just take each day as it comes, focus on not making any errors, and try and hunt down the guys ahead.

“It won't be easy, it never is, but I'm going to give it my best shot.”

Price's Red Bull KTM team-mate Kevin Benavides, another two-time Dakar champ, is one position and 1:33s further back.

Their Rally Team Manager, Andreas Holzl, said, “The whole team has done an amazing job on the first week at this year's Dakar and have undoubtedly earned their rest day.

“Toby is riding well, and is lying in a good position, and Kevin is just one place behind him.

“It's true that we're on the back foot a little with the times, but there is still a long, long way to go.

“The good news is, both riders are fit and uninjured, and both know what is needed to take the fight right to the end of the event in order to claim victory.

“The whole Red Bull KTM team will continue to work hard in week two and hopefully we can complete the rally with some strong results.”

Over at sister team Red Bull GasGas, just Daniel Sanders remains in the race.

His has been a similar story thus far to fellow Australian Price, with Sanders seventh overall at 35:50s from the lead.

“What can I say about week one? Well, it was a bit of a slow start for me really,” he admitted.

“Stage 1 was really tough, and I didn't set the bike up so well for it, just because I didn't expect it to be so rocky, but from then on, with a few small changes, I've felt great on the bike.

“Each day has been a little better, and then on Stage 5 and the chrono stage [Stage 6], I was able to make up some time, and my confidence has been coming back too.

“Overall, I didn't have the best start to the race and I expected it to go a little bit better, but now that we're well into things I have a bit of momentum going.

“For week two I'll be working on keeping mistakes to a minimum and keep on closing in on the leaders.

“I like the terrain where we're headed next week so hopefully this will play into my favour and we can have a stronger week of racing.”

Stage 7 takes place this evening (AEDT), with a mammoth 873km on the cards including a 483km special.

Running from Riyadh to Al Duwadimi, riders will tackle canyons before hitting the dunes.