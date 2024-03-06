Reputed to be the Sunshine State's largest and fasted growing tin top touring car category, Replica Tourers Trophy Series has finalised negotiations to establish the Replica Tourers Trophy Series – Victoria.

The new Victorian chapter will be headed by well-known state and national racing identities Gary O'Brien and Jacqui Carroll. Both have been involved in various forms of motorsport for many years, from building cars to category management and are well known for their involvement in the Touring Car Masters.

“Since RTTS' inception in 2020, we have been inundated with interest from other states wanting to see RTTS head further south to bring an interesting and diverse range of touring type cars to the track in one series,” relayed Category Manager and series founder Brian Smallwood.

“With 66 registered cars now in the Queensland series and drawing significant support from all local tracks, we felt the time was right to expand.

“Gary and Jacqui had originally expressed interest to Ian Woodward from Fataz Competition Engines (who is a series sponsor) who ultimately joined the dots for us.

“While we had several expressions of interest to take it on for Victoria, we really liked the vision and passion Gary and Jacqui showed which greatly aligned with the direction myself and the management team have for RTTS' future growth.”

This year will be about the setup and marketing of the series within the Victorian motor racing circles. The management will also work with the various tracks to be able to plan a calendar and grid together.

Replica Tourers indicated that it is already supported by the AASA plus the team at the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series and the category anticipated these associations and support will also extend to RTTS-Victoria.

In the meantime, the Replica Tourers Trophy Series supported by Brisbane Builders and Fataz, starts off at Queensland Raceway April 5-7. Many of the drivers from the 2023 season are expected to return with the addition of some drivers.

The category will be a support category for the two Queensland rounds of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series at Morgan Park on May 31-June 2, and popular Two Days of Thunder event at Queensland Raceway on June 28-30.

The Super Series rounds will be televised on Fox Sport, Kayo and SBS Speedweek with the coverage close to double that of 2023.