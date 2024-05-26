Indianapolis Motor Speedway advised that “there is no change to the 12:45 p.m. ET race start time at the moment” in an update provided shortly after gates opened at 06:00 local time/20:00 AEST.

That is notable due to speculation that an earlier start time of 12:15 ET/02:15 AEST was considered but ultimately dismissed as an option.

Lightning is also a concern, with the potential for further delays on top of rain itself if there are strikes in the vicinity of The Brickyard.

STARTING GRID: 2024 Indianapolis 500

The most invested in the weather forecast at the moment is likely to be the McLaren IndyCar Team/Hendrick Motorsports entry of Kyle Larson, who is the first driver to attempt the Indy 500-Charlotte 600 ‘double' since 2014.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion qualified fifth for his IndyCar debut but could yet be pulled out of the race given his priority is his Chevrolet Camaro stock car at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Larson, who leads the Cup Series, has a limited window to fly from IMS to Charlotte after the 500 and rain could quite easily upend his plans.