The Techworkz Automotive Rally of Canberra will see the debut by reigning champions, Harry Bates and Coral, of their new Toyota Yaris Rally 2, among 11 new era cars.

They will line up alongside their Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia teammates Lewis Bates and Anthony McLoughlin in their Toyota GR Yaris AP4.

The two crews will have stiff opposition in Scott Pedder and Glenn Macneall, Eddie Maguire and Zak Brakey, and Steve Maguire and Ben Searcy in Skoda Fabia R5s.

Also among the front runners will be two Hyundai i20s with Alex Rullo and Peter Rullo, with Steve Glenney and James Marquet navigating respectively. Tom Clark and Ryan Preston returns in their Ford Fiesta along with Jamie and Brad Luff (GR Yaris AP4).

Other outright crews include Tony Sullens and Kaylie Newell (Peugeot 208 AP4) and Josh Redhead in Nathan Quinn’s i20 along with Quinn’s navigator Ray Winwood-Smith, for the round.

The Mainfix ARC Production Cup has 19 entries. First on the road will be 2016 ARC champion Molly Taylor and Andy Sarandis, with fellow Subaru Impreza WRX crews of Ryan Williams and Brad Jones (WRX), Aidan Peterson and Mitchell Newton, and Daniel Traverso with Anthony Carr Mitsubishi Evo), the likely leading contenders.

There are four crews entered in the Trenching Systems Australia 2WD Classic Cup, led by reigning champion David Thompson (Ford Capri) and new co-driver Lachlan Nordsvan. There are two crews in both the ARC 2WD Cup and ARC Junior Cup, while the 4WD Classic Cup has one entrant.

The event is also Round 1 of the Motorsport Australia New South Wales Rally Championship and the East Coast Classic Rally Series with another 14 entries for a total of 44.

On Friday April 5, the Ceremonial start will take place at Gungahlin Place (near Light Rail stop). The rally begins from the service park at Exhibition Park, Mitchell, on Saturday in the forests near Cotter Reserve. Sunday’s competition will be near Queanbeyan at Kowen Forest (off Sutton Road).