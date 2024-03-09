The Australian made his debut at the sport's pinnacle last season with McLaren, following a hugely successful junior career that netted him three titles in as many years on the ladder to F1.

However, despite his success, it was far from a straightforward rise to the top as he became embroiled in a messy, high-profile scrap for his services between Alpine and McLaren midway through 2022.

With such a public stoush before he'd even started a grand prix, expectations were high when the Melburnian made his way onto the grid for last year's Bahrain Grand Prix.

It is that story that Andrew van Leeuwen, Speedcafe's editorial director, has captured in his latest book, Oscar Piastri: The Rookie.

Van Leeuwen has followed Piastri's rise through karting to the sport's peak, speaking to the key players along the way.

That includes insight from karting champion David Sera, who recalls his reaction to the raw talent he saw in Piastri's earliest days on track.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sera's insight is fascinating and offers a glimpse into the ingredients that helped the young Aussie achieve so much early success.

He recounts how character traits that have become a hallmark of Piastri, even a trademark, were already beginning to reveal themselves.

While centred on his debut season with McLaren, the book spends time explaining Piastri's development and rise through the ranks, dwelling just long enough to highlight the promise of the young Aussie without stalling the story.

That includes exploring aspects of what it takes to be successful, the challenge aspiring racers face, and the sacrifice required not just of Piastri but his family, all in pursuit of an improbable dream.

Weaved in are insights from others who've been through similar ordeals, such as Karun Chandhok and the expert opinion of 1996 world champion Damon Hill.

Of course, van Leeuwen addresses the elephant in the room: the protracted contract wrangle that dominated F1's summer break in 2022.

From that Tweet to Alpine's statements in the media and the process of the Contract Recognition Board, it's all detailed clearly and concisely.

It captures well the confusion that was prevalent at the time, the Contract Recognition Board process, and the failings on Alpine's part.

More than that, it adds a human element that was perhaps lost in the fast-paced F1 news cycle.

But equally, it doesn't dwell on the topic longer than necessary and uses it to set the scene for what was to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

From testing to every on-track session, van Leeuwen offers insight and context on every tentative step Piastri made along the way.

Alongside that personal growth and development is McLaren's own transformation over the year, providing a neat parallel to the main story, countered by fascinating asides for each event of the year.

Van Leeuwen does well to walk the tightrope between appealing to the hardcore F1 fans and the casual observers unfamiliar with motorsport's politics in an entertaining and engaging tome. It also sets the scene for a bright young career that has just got going.

Published by Penguin Random House, Oscar Piastri: The Rookie does what it says on the cover; it puts the reader in the driver's seat alongside Australia's next F1 legend.