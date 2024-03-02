The Australian was bundled out of the three-part qualifying session at the second hurdle, joining his RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda on the sidelines.

Tsunoda set the 11th fastest time, a performance Ricciardo suggests is a more accurate reflection of the car's potential.

Bahrain GP: Qualifying Results

Tsunoda logged a 1:30.129s in Qualifying 2, while Ricciardo recounted a comparatively scrappy session in which he could only bank a 1:30.278s.

“I was disappointed in my position/performance,” the Australian said.

“I didn't drive shit or anything, but there was just some… I never really crossed the line being like yeah, I did a clear lap. There was always [a feeling of] I know I can make time at Turn 1, or Turn 4.

“There was always some parts on the track where I knew there was lap time, but I never really was able to put it together.

“Even if I improved a little bit, then I'd probably lose a bit in the next corner, so it kind of see-sawed a bit. I was never progressively gaining.”

That left Ricciardo disappointed with his performance, especially when viewed against what Tsunoda was capable off.

However, he also suggested he wasn't miles away from where the RB currently is.

“I feel like there's a bit more time on the table but taking Yuki in 11th… We felt like if we do like a great lap, Q3 is possible, but otherwise, we're probably around a top 12 area.

“I think it's where we are for now. We expected a little bit of a steady start to the year, so it's not, I wouldn't say we're disappointed.

“I'm a bit disappointed in my session but I think as a whole, we're not like worried or panicked.”

Ricciardo will line up on the seventh row alongside Williams' Alex Albon, and behind the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll.

Max Verstappen will start the race from pole, the 33rd of his career, with Charles Leclerc joining him on the front row.

Saturday's 57-lap Bahrain Grand Prix begins at 18:00 local time (02:00 AEDT).