Eight-time grand prix winner Ricciardo will sport a design incorporating aspects of the Aussie outback, flora and fauna, and a honey badger, and will be auctioned after Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix with funds going to Save the Children.

The helmet was designed by 20-year-old Australian Rosie Pettenon as part of a competition hosted by Optus, offering young Aussies a chance to show off their artistic skills.

Pettenon added: “I am so blown away to be a part of such a cool project.

“I knew it was an amazing opportunity and having my design chosen was a dream come true.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was super flattered that Daniel was keen on keeping the design true to my own art practice, one that I am so passionate about sharing.”

Given the brief of ‘Australian Optimism’, Pettenon’s work incorporates gum nuts, wattle, and kangaroo paw – the floral emblem of Western Australia.

“During my career I’ve worn plenty of helmet designs, all crafted by talented artists, and most with a meaningful message, but it’s the first time I’ve given a chance for a member of the public to design it,” Ricciardo explained.

“My helmet has always been that creative outlet, it’s really the only canvas we have, especially in a sport so driven by numbers and analytics. Being able to collaborate with emerging Australian artist, Rosie, and with Optus providing this platform to showcase her design talent, it’s really put a huge smile on my face.”

The 24-year-old took to social media to show off his new lid while spending time on his farm outside of his native Perth ahead of this weekend’s third round of the season.

Save the Children is Australia’s leading aid and development agency dedicated to helping children, with Ricciardo an ambassador.

The charity goes to the toughest places in the world to help children devastated by disasters, disease or conflicts, and works to prevent them from being exposed to abuse, neglect, exploitation, and violence.

Funds from the auction will primarily be used as part of the Hands on Learning programme which aims to build wellbeing, engagement, and school attendance by creating opportunities for students to discover their talents and experience success through practical learning outside the traditional classroom setting.