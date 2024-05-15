The Carrera Cup race winner tested at Winton earlier this month, his first time back in Anderson's Ex-DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang since Round 1 of the season at Mount Panorama.

“We were just trying to get the car into a bit more of a window for my driving style,” Vidau told Speedcafe.

“Obviously, a bit of a Porsche background, we drive the cars a little bit differently, but I'm trying to get the balance between my driving style and the normal traditional driving style of the Supercar, just to fast forward the learning a bit.

“I think we found a good balance at Winton, I felt super-comfortable in the car, and we were nice and consistent with everything we did, so I'm looking forward to Perth.”

Car #17 will sport a new look this weekend, with the South Australian attracting the backing of hoist brand Tufflift.

“It came more from my old man's business,” said Vidau.

“We run a mechanical business in Adelaide and we were looking for some hoists and got in contact.

“An Aussie business like Tufflift, it's great to have them on the doors. Obviously, they support a few other cars in motorsport, which is cool.”

Vidau is driving the Mustang which Zak Best put on pole position at Wanneroo Raceway just over 12 months ago.

The current AMS driver's only laps of the Perth circuit so far, though, have come in the virtual world, at Thomas Randle's Dream Simulation.

According to Vidau, single-lap pace is not so much a challenge, but the key will be churning out consistent lap times on the 2.42km circuit.

“Realistically, you're still learning the track in Practice 1 but, at the level that we're at, we've got no choice but to go out there and do the job straight away,” he declared.

“So, you go out there, you hit your markers, and you deal with the problems after that, and that's kind of the way you learn the track.

“It's the last little tenth-and-a-half that's really hard to find; get that flowing part the race pace there.

“The single-lap pace is sometimes easier than the consistent race pace that we need.

“When you roll out it's pretty quick to learn a track but it's just finding that consistent line and getting comfortable with it to find that last little bit.”

Vidau is currently ninth in the series standings, although he likely would be higher up if not for a power steering issue in Qualifying for Race 2 at Bathurst.

The rookie set the fastest first sector of the session but was stuck with “a mission” across the top and ultimately qualified in 12th position, from which he drove to seventh at the chequered flag.

Practice 1 at Wanneroo starts at 10:10 local time/12:10 AEST.