Rosenqvist wheeled the #60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda to a 1:06.0172s during the Fast Six, with Team Penske's Power setting a 1:06.0211s on his final lap in the #12 Chevrolet which had already been repaired twice after practice incidents.

Fellow Penske driver Josef Newgarden, who leads the series after winning the only points-paying race of the year to date, bagged third on the grid in the #2 Chevrolet with a time of 1:06.1059s.

He will share Row 2 with Colton Herta (#26 Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda), with the Fast Six rounded out by Marcus Ericsson (#28 Andretti Honda) and 2023 champion Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda).

The rest of the top 10 is Christian Lundgaard (#45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda), Scott Dixon (#9 CGR Honda), Marcus Armstrong (#11 CGR Honda), and Kyle Kirkwood (#27 Andretti Honda).

Scott McLaughlin cleared the first hurdle but not the next, missing advancement to the Fast Six by 0.1590s relative to team-mate Power, who snuck out of Round 2 of Qualifying in sixth at a time just 0.0193s quicker than Lundgaard.

McLaughlin in the #3 Chevrolet is set to start 11th and Graham Rahal (#15 RLL Honda) in 12th, in the 27-car field.

Earlier in the day, Power twice hit the wall at Turn 8 in Practice 2.

The Queenslander bent his left-rear suspension in the first instance and his Penske crew sent him back out in the closing stages of the session, only for him to do it again and worse, spinning into the inside wall and bringing about a red flag.

Sunday's schedule is the Warm Up at 12:00 ET/Monday 02:00 AEST, then the 85-lap Race itself at 15:30 ET/Monday 05:30 AEST.

Results: Qualifying