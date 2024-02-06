Rullo has linked with the Toni Gardemeister Services Worldwide team to drive a Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo in the WRC2 class in the championship's sole dedicated snow round.

The 52-year-old is a contender in the Australian Rally Championship in the two-car Rullo Motorsport team with Alex, and has more than a decade of tarmac experience under his belt.

He decided to take on gravel rallying in late-2021 and is now about to embark on a ‘bucket list' experience by competing on snow and ice.

“With the limited tarmac events currently in Australia, jumping into a Rally2 car in the ARC was an amazing opportunity,” said Rullo senior.

“Gravel rallies bring us right into the thick of it with less room for error. There is nothing like throwing the car into a corner sideways and it is so bloody satisfying when you nail it.

“From what I've seen, I can't wait to pilot one of these Rally2 machines around in the snow. I don't know why I didn't give it a crack earlier.”

Rullo's co-driver will be fellow Perth local Ben Searcy, who was recently crowned Asia-Pacific Rally Champion.

“I'm very much looking forward to the opportunity to do a new and challenging WRC rally,” said Searcy.

“I've never seen snow before so will be a huge experience.

“Partnering with Peter again will be great and we're looking forward to a solid finish.”

Rullo/Searcy are one of two all-Australian crews entered in Rally Sweden, the other being Taylor Gill/Dan Brkic.

The event, Round 2 of the WRC, takes place on February 15-18.