The championship originally reported a three-day attendance of 296,741 at Jerez, beating the all-time record of 278,805 at Le Mans for last year's French Grand Prix.

It turns out, though, that the real figure was a little more modest.

“At the 2024 Spanish GP, MotoGP published news that the event had become the best-attended Grand Prix ever, beating the previous attendance record,” read a statement issued by Dorna Sports.

“There was a miscalculation in attendance numbers and in our eagerness to celebrate the atmosphere at the event, we published incorrect figures just ahead of the MotoGP race. We apologise for our mistake.

“The correct weekend attendance figure for the event is 181,289, which is not a new record but does make it the best attended Grand Prix at Jerez for nearly a decade, continuing the positive trend of audience and attendance figures the sport is currently enjoying.

“The 2024 Spanish GP will also be on Best Of playlists for many years to come after an all-time classic clash of the titans. We hope everyone who attended, and watched around the world, enjoyed the incredible race weekend in Andalucia.

“MotoGP™️ heads for Le Mans next, which now retains the record as host to the best attended event in MotoGP history thanks to the 278,805 people who attended the 2023 French Grand Prix.”

Meanwhile VR46 Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio has topped the Jerez post-race test.

The French GP takes place on May 10-12.