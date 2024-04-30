Waters is returning to the seat of the #66 ThorSport Racing Ford for his second NASCAR start, at Kansas Speedway, after making his debut at Martinsville Speedway earlier this month.

As before, Fox Sports will televise the race in Australia, having come to the party at the last minute for Martinsville.

This weekend, pre-race coverage of the Kansas event commences at 09:30 AEST on Fox Sports 505, with the race itself set to start at 10:00 AEST (20:00 ET).

That means that race fans can switch straight over from live coverage on Fox Sports 506 of Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Qualifying and then a replay of the Sprint which will have taken place in the very early hours of Sunday morning AEST.

Waters “had a blast” in his first Truck race despite a crash 25 laps from home, and his Ford F-150 will again be backed by Tradie.

He is currently in the United States to prepare for the event, which will again see Practice, Qualifying, and the Race packed into a single day.

Former Supercars driver Shane van Gisbergen, on the other hand, has a rare weekend off with the NASCAR Xfinity Series not back until Darlington Raceway, seven days later.