Waters put in a solid night in the #66 ThorSport Racing Ford, running as high as 11th at times on the Martinsville half-mile oval.

The final quarter of the race proved tricky, though, a spin costing Waters a number of spots, before he rear-ended teammate Jake Garcia with 25 laps to run, which ended his race.

In both cases the incidents were reactionary and not of Waters’ own doing.

Despite the early end to the night, the Supercars star was hugely enthusiastic about his NASCAR debut.

“What a blast, I had a ball out there,” he said. “The racing is so intense, it’s just relentless!

“You never stop looking for a gap while defending position.

“Yeah, we ended up out of the race within sight of the finish, which is a real shame for the whole team, but I had nowhere to go both times and ended getting turned around by hits from behind.

“It was absolutely wild, but I learnt so much today and I can’t wipe the smile off my face right now.

“I’m definitely keen to do more of this where my Supercars schedule permits”

At least one more Truck outing is already locked in, with Waters to return to the ThorSport squad for the Kansas Speedway round next month.