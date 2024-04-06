The Supercars star held his own for most of the 200-lap race on the half-mile oval as he bounced around the mid-pack.

After starting 22nd, he enjoyed a clean run through the first two and a half stages, running as high as 11th at times as the stops shook out.

By midway through the final stage he was sitting 20th with three stops up his belt.

His race then hit its first hurdle with 35 laps to run when he spun in response to a crash ahead of him and nudged the inside wall.

He was able to continue and even filtered back up to 23rd before his race came to an abrupt end 25 laps from home.

Again it was a crash ahead of this that backed up the field, Waters hammering the back of ThorSport Racing teammate Jake Garcia and damaging his truck beyond immediate repair.

Chevrolet driver Christian Eckes dominated the Long John Silver’s 200, sweeping all three stages.

Waters has already locked in a second NASCAR Truck start in Kansas next month.