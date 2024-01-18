The Australian was a contender for outright victory in just his second Dakar Rally, in 2022, before a crash on a dark highway during a morning liaison left him “lucky to be alive” – but with a badly broken wrist and elbow.

Six operations later, he was underdone when he started the 2023 event, then had to get through a bout of suspected food poisoning while also carrying a thorn in his arm for much of the event, yet still finished seventh at the end of the fortnight.

Last May, Sanders broke a femur in a training crash, and has failed to serious challenge for victory in Dakar 2024.

The GasGas rider, in a piece for sponsor Red Bull to mark the ongoing rally, admitted he is once again not at his best and is already looking to next year.

“My elbow is not 100 percent [back to normal] and my legs are not 100 percent,” he revealed.

“But after this race, we're going to try and get back to that as close as possible.

“And you just got to adjust and work on different techniques if you need to.

“But it's okay, I can get back to where I was and become better and stronger.”

Sanders feared his career was over after some of his crashes, but is confident he can rediscover his best form.

“Yes, you always have [this thought] after a big crash,” he confirmed.

“I've broken a femur now – a really bad break — and the elbow.

“But no, I'm always looking forward to getting back on the bike and competing again, getting back to the highest level of my career that I want to achieve.

“For the last two years, I haven't been there. So, I want to work really hard after this Dakar to get back there, ready for next year's race.

“I have a lot of training to get back to when I'm home in Australia, and build that form back up to be the top rider I am and that I can be.”

Sanders sits eighth in the general classification with two stages to go, now more than a full hour from the lead.

‘Chucky' was at least fourth on Stage 10, equalling his best finish in any stage of the 2024 event (Prologue aside).

“I feel like I nailed a couple of notes that some people missed and maybe that's helped me to claw back some time,” he recounted.

“I'm happy to bounce back for once.”

Stage 11 starts this afternoon (AEDT).