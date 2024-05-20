Four drivers were left to fight for the final three positions on the grid in an hour-long session, namely Siegel, Ericsson, Katherine Legge, and Graham Rahal.

Ericsson got through in the end despite a remarkable mistake on his first run when he eased off the throttle one lap too early, while Rahal had the nervous wait as the clock ticked down to zero.

Siegel was first onto the track and set an average of 229.566mph (369.451km/h) in the #18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda.

Ericsson was next and his first three laps were all above 230mph but then he lifted at the start of Lap 4 despite having been told “white flag, white” on his radio.

The Swede was then told to “keep going, keep going” and his fourth lap was a 195.411mph (314.484k/h) for an average of 220.702mph (355.185km/h) in the #28 Andretti Global Honda.

It would soon be confirmed that Ericsson simply thought the run was over and that there was no mechanical issue.

Legge (#51 DCR w/ Rick Ware Racing Honda) was third to run and had huge moments on Lap 1 at Turn 2 then Lap 4 at Turn 1, but still went top with an average of 230.092mph (370.297km/h).

Rahal (#15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda) was into Last Chance Qualifying for the second year in a row and his first run was completed in an average speed of 229.974mph (370.107km/h) to put him second on the timing monitor.

Andretti needed to cool Car #28's engine and sent Ericsson for another run for that very purpose.

He finally ventured out again for a proper crack at qualifying with eight minutes to go and moved into second with an average of 230.027mph (370.193km/h).

That effort bumped Nolan out of the field, and he returned to the track with two minutes to go, preventing any chance of a reply by Rahal if needed.

It was not, with Nolan slow on Lap 1 before hitting the wall at Turn 1 on Lap 2, which caused him to spin harder into the wall at Turn 2.

Legge will start 31st, from Ericsson and Rahal, next Sunday.

Pole position will be decided with the Fast Six next.

