The stewards report shows that Walkinshaw Andretti United requested the investigation after Waters ran beyond track limits at Turn 7 as he defended position from Ryan Wood.

The Tickford Racing driver had passed the #2 Mustang down Wanneroo Raceway's back straight but, having once been unable to complete a move on Wood already, he made sure on that occasion by mid-tracking his #6 Mustang.

According to the stewards report, there was “A Request for Investigation received from WAU Racing into the Incident at Turn 7 on Lap 55 involving Cars 2 and 6.”

There was furthermore a review into “The Incident involving contact between Cars 2 and 6 at Turn 7 on Lap 55,” which would seem to represent confirmation that Wood did indeed help in pushing Waters wide at the very last corner of the 55-lap encounter.

The Tickford pilot ended up on the far side of the exit kerb but crossed back over it before the short run to the chequered flag.

According to stewards, “The DRD reviewed the … Incidents during the Race and determined that they did not warrant referral to the Stewards as the available video evidence was insufficient to establish any breach of the Rules.”

Ironically, Waters lost a race win in 2022 due to a time penalty for running all the way around the back side of the Turn 7 kerb in 2022 when he divebombed Will Davison for the lead.

Today, stewards also looked at and opted not to refer to stewards, Davison's possible false start, the contact which put Brodie Kostecki off the track at the first corner, and Aaron Love shunting Richie Stanaway into the old pit lane wall on Lap 2, with the latter having “slow[ed] unexpectedly” due to a fuel pump problem.

Tickford, however, was fined $1500 for an incident arising from scrutineering after the morning's practice session.

“The DRD investigated a report received from Supercars Technical that a team member from Tickford Racing Pty Ltd removed a body gauge from the Supercars Garage in breach of the instruction given in the AR briefing notes (art.22),” read the stewards report.

“The breach was admitted by Tickford Racing Pty Ltd. The Stewards imposed a fine of $1,500.”

Grove Racing was earlier fined $250 because “its Authorised Representative failed to attend the Competitor's Authorised Representative briefing at the prescribed time and place.”