Earlier this month the all-electric bp pulse Porsche Taycan GTS Safety Car was unveiled. The rest of the fleet for the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship has been confirmed today.

It's the first time Subaru has provided Race Control vehicles for the category. The famous Japanese marque has a proud history in Australian Motorsport with 10 consecutive Australian Rally Championships from 1996-2005.

Porsche returns to the fleet with the Safety and Medical vehicles in 2024 after previously supplying Official Supercars' vehicles in 2017 and 2018.

bp continues as the Official Partner of the 2024 Safety, Medical and Course Cars as part of its wider commitment to motorsport across Australia and New Zealand.

Supercars Chief Executive Officer, Shane Howard, said Porsche and Subaru are two of the world's great brands and favourites to motorsport fans around the globe.

“We are thrilled to announce the partnership with Supercars, showcasing two marque brands in Subaru and Porsche as part of our bp official vehicle fleet,” said Howard.

“It's fantastic to integrate these ultra-high performance vehicles into our championship for 2024.”

bp Vice President Marketing Asia Pacific, Amanda Woollard, said “bp is keeping the Supercars grid moving as official fuel supplier and now adding our EV charging expertise into the mix, after starting with the bp Ultimate Safety Car four years ago.

“This year, we're revved up and ready to show motorsport fans how bp can keep them powered up, whether through our quality bp Ultimate fuel or recharging at a bp pulse EV charge point.”

Porsche Motorsport Manager Barry Hay said “To put our cars on display at the pinnacle of Australian motorsport in front of the millions who attend and watch Supercars races is a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate what the Porsche vehicles are capable of.”

Subaru Australia's Trent Whitechurch said “We are excited to partner with Supercars and provide our iconic WRX, in its 30th year in Australia to both showcase the latest generation model to motorsport enthusiasts around the country whilst supporting the all-important race and safety officials that make these events possible for the fans.”

* bp E75 Racing Fuel has a lower Well-to-Wheel carbon intensity compared to the fuel produced and supplied by bp for the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship.